Lois Ein Legum passed away peacefully at age 89 on Monday, September 1, 2020. A native of South Orange New Jersey, she attended Emerson College in Boston, Massachusetts. She married her husband of 56 years, Stanley, settling in Norfolk, Virginia. She was a very active member of the community and enjoyed her volunteer work. Having modeled in her younger years, she was a woman of style, stature and flair. She was also an avid and competitive athlete and excelled at every sport.
She is survived by her children Diane Legum of Scottsdale, AZ, Peter Legum of Rockville, MD and her grandsons Zachary Legum and Drew Legum. A private graveside service will be held on Sunday September 6, 2020 at 2:00P.M.and live streamed on https://www.facebook.com/hdoliverfuneralapts/
.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at HDOliver.com
. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Feeding America or the charity of one's choice
.