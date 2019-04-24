Lois Lee Ewell 79, of Chesapeake VA died Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019.Lois was the loving wife of Norman Ewell for 57 years and a devoted mother and proud grandmother and great grandmother. She is survived by her daughter Teresa Wilcox (Duane), sonâ€™s Steve Ewell (Ann) and Keith Ewell (Valerie). She is also survived by her 9 grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Lois retired from Hampton Roads Sanitation Department after 20 years of loyal service. Lois was a member of Hyde Park Free Will Baptist Church in Norfolk, VA for over 45 years. She was an inspiration to many and knew no strangers. She will be remembered with a warm smile for all those she greeted and a warm heart for those who needed love. She was a 1957 graduate of Maury High School, whom she remained active with her alumni. Lois was loved by many and will be missed. There will be a memorial service celebrating Lois on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Great Bridge Free Will Baptist Church 700 Mt. Pleasant Road, Chesapeake VA. The family will receive family and friends for fellowship immediately following the service. The family request in lieu of flowers to please send donations to Great Bridge Free Will Baptist Church. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary