Lois F Jack
Lois Jack, age 80 of Gibbsboro, NJ and formerly of Chesapeake, VA passed away peacefully June 8, 2019. She will be missed dearly by her family and many friends. Memorial services will be held 6/22/19 at 11am at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church 201 N Warwick Rd Magnolia, NJ 08049. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Meals on Wheels. Condolences can be sent to 45 Winding Way Gibbsboro, NJ 08026
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 15, 2019