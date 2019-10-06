The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
757-422-4000
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Bowler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois H. Bowler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois H. Bowler Obituary
Lois Hawks Bowler passed away peacefully while surrounded by her loved ones on September 29, 2019.

Lois was born in Floyd County, Virginia to the late John and Carrie Phillips.

Other than her parents, Lois is preceded in death by both her husbands, Richard A. Hawks and most recently Brian W. Bowler; sister, Verna P. Fruits; brothers, Johnnie E. Phillips, Robert L. Phillips, Paul C. Phillips, and Calvin C. Phillips.

Left to cherish her loving memory are her brother Ronald W. Phillips, children Alan Hawks with wife Debbie and daughter Karen Gibson; grandchildren, Kendyl Teague, Noah Gibson, and Luke Gibson. Also, by extended family and many friends.

A celebration of life will be held for Lois at Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel (5033 Rouse Drive, VA Beach, VA 23462) on October 10, 2019 at 2:00 PM.

Condolences for the family may be left online at www.altmeyerfh.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
Download Now