Lois Hawks Bowler passed away peacefully while surrounded by her loved ones on September 29, 2019.
Lois was born in Floyd County, Virginia to the late John and Carrie Phillips.
Other than her parents, Lois is preceded in death by both her husbands, Richard A. Hawks and most recently Brian W. Bowler; sister, Verna P. Fruits; brothers, Johnnie E. Phillips, Robert L. Phillips, Paul C. Phillips, and Calvin C. Phillips.
Left to cherish her loving memory are her brother Ronald W. Phillips, children Alan Hawks with wife Debbie and daughter Karen Gibson; grandchildren, Kendyl Teague, Noah Gibson, and Luke Gibson. Also, by extended family and many friends.
A celebration of life will be held for Lois at Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel (5033 Rouse Drive, VA Beach, VA 23462) on October 10, 2019 at 2:00 PM.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 6, 2019