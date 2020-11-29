1/1
Lois Hogge Germain
PORTSMOUTH- Lois Germain, 83, departed to join her Lord on November 26, 2020. Lois was known for her lifetime of music, her friendly nature, her dedication to family, and her service to Portsmouth First Friends Church.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 1 PM in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will not have a visitation, but friends may view and pay their respects at the funeral home on Monday from 2-6 PM. www.SturtevantFH.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
DEC
1
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
