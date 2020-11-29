PORTSMOUTH- Lois Germain, 83, departed to join her Lord on November 26, 2020. Lois was known for her lifetime of music, her friendly nature, her dedication to family, and her service to Portsmouth First Friends Church.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 1 PM in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will not have a visitation, but friends may view and pay their respects at the funeral home on Monday from 2-6 PM. www.SturtevantFH.com