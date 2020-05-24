Lois Lowenberg Snyder
Lois Lowenberg Snyder, 95, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 in Richmond, Va. Born in Norfolk, she was the daughter of the late David and Miriam Goodman Lowenberg. She was preceded in death by her husband, Julius J. Snyder, M.D. and her brother, Lt. David Lowenberg, Jr. who died in Normandy during WWII.

She was a member of Ohef Sholom Temple.

She is survived by her daughter, Carol A. Snyder of Richmond and her son, Douglas S. Snyder, M.D. of Chevy Chase, Maryland.

The family wishes to express their deepest appreciation to their mother's caretakers, and especially to Sarah Moseley.

A private graveside service will be conducted at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk with Rabbi Rosalin Mandelberg officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Feeding America, P.O. Box. 96749, Washington, DC 20090. H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk is handling arrangements.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 24, 2020.
