Lois Marshall Payne passed away at the Masonic Home of Virginia in Richmond on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at the age of 100 years and eight months. Born August 17, 1918 on the Eastern Shore of Virginia where she lived most of her life, she was the widow of James Harry Payne, and was predeceased by a son, James Harris Payne, and a brother, Glenwood Marshall. Her parents were the late Otho and Estelle Taylor Marshall, and foster parents Absalam and Winnie Marshall Lewis.She was a loving Mother and Nana, and had a very strong belief in Christian values and Christ. She was a member of Market Street United Methodist Church and Wesley Bible Class, Onancock, Virginia, and a sister in the Onancock Chapter #82 Order of the Eastern Star, where she held several positions. She was a well-known cosmetologist in Onancock for over 30 years until she retired at the age of 70.She is survived by a daughter Patricia Kellett (Harry), and a son Danny M. Payne (Joyce); daughter-in-law Joanne Y. Payne; foster brother Richard J. Lewis; grandsons Jay Payne (Chris), Rodney Kilmon (Cindy), Marshall Payne (Kerianne), David Payne (Sam); granddaughters Sharon Schwarzmann (John) and Angela Noe (Mike); great grandsons Daniel Payne (Anna), Ryan Kilmon, Tyler Noe, Gates Schwarzmann and Anthony and Michael Payne; great-granddaughters Lauren Sinclair (Cappy), Courtney Noe-Laudermilch (Brett), Emily Payne, Maggie Schwarzmann, Brayden and Maddie Payne; and two great-great-grandsons Ryder Sinclair and Luke Laudermilch. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.A service of celebration will be held at Market Street United Methodist Church, Onancock, Virginia, on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 12:00 noon. A family visitation and reception will immediately follow the service in the fellowship hall. Everyone is welcome to attend the interment in the Fairview Lawn Cemetery following the reception.Memorial donations may be made to Market Street United Methodist Church, 75 Market Street, Onancock, Virginia 23417, or to the Masonic Home of Virginia, P.O. Box 7866, Richmond, VA 23231. The family would like to thank the dedicated nurses and staff at the Masonic Home of Virginia who provided such excellent and loving care to Mrs. Payne over the last 13 years.Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary