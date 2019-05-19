|
|
Lois Price Wood, 93, passed away at her sistersâ€™ home in Sturgis, Michigan on May 13, 2019. Lois was born in Southampton County, VA to the late Jasper and Irene Travis Price. Besides her parents she was predeceased by her husband, James M. Wood. Lois was a member of Nottawa United Methodist Church, Nottawa, Michigan; former member of Chesapeake Ave United Methodist Howell Bible Class; Niners Senior Citizens Club; Women of the Moose of the South Norfolk Moose Lodge #464; and the Virginia Country Music Association. She is survived by her sister, Anne H. Eymer; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Graham Funeral Home, Chesapeake. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. Riverside Memorial Park, Norfolk. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 19, 2019