Lois Shirley Gray
1934 - 2020
Longtime Virginia Beach resident, Lois Gray died Wednesday, November 4th. Battling Alzheimer's and other medical complications for an extended time, Lois was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Born in 1934 to Alton Amidon & Mildred Wickett, she was proud of her Navy service before marrying and raising her family. She was pre-deceased by son, Stephen Wesley Gray, and daughter, Catherine Lee Walker, and husband of 45 years, Lawrence Sherman Gray (USN ret).

Her survivors include sons: Eric (Isabel) Gray (Pittman, NJ), Leonard Gray, (Norfolk, VA), & James (Lisa) Gray, (Parker, CO); and daughters: Rachel Rosenthal (Norfolk, VA) & Martha McLaulin. (Chesapeake, VA) as well as niece, Natalie (Erik) House (Stevensville, MI). Other survivors include grandchildren, great grandchildren, & extended family residing in the US and beyond.

After starting her family, Lois become an accomplished seamstress & fabric artist. Not only did she sew and make clothing for family, children's schools, church, and local community groups, she sewed for local charities. She always had a drive to protect animals, particularly dogs. In her years after being widowed, she volunteered as a foster "mom" for the Virginia Schnauzer Rescue.

The family thanks doctors, nurses, & caregivers tending our mother considering COVID-19 and their dedication to her health. Heartland Hospice cared for Lois since April 2020 and helped her fight her disease with their constant attention. Also, the family thanks neighbors who kept vigilance on her and assisted her independence prior to last year's hospitalization. She lived in the community for 55 years and was a constant in civic activities.

Memorial donations can be made to the following: Virginia Schnauzer Rescue via RescueMe.org (1.800.800.2099) or your local SPCA to honor our mother's longtime commitment to animals in need.

A graveside service is scheduled Monday, November 16 at 1 PM at Rosewood Memorial Park in Virginia Beach, Va. Family friend and neighbor, Father Kevin Fimian from JEB Chapel Little Creek will officiate. Please follow CDC COVID-19 guidelines for attending- masks, social distancing, and health. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Rosewood Memorial Park
