Lois Virginia Buchanan (Shier) passed away on September 9, 2020 from complications of an infection while hospitalized in Virginia Beach, Va. She was swaddled in the love of her family and friends as she began her final journey. She will be so deeply missed as we all work through our heartbreak.
She is survived by her loving husband, CDR Donald James Buchanan, USN Ret ; daughter, Donna Lynn Buchanan; son, David James Buchanan; two grandchildren: Brian Geoffrey Buchanan and Maryrose Lynn Buchanan Hines; and three great-grandchildren: Alexander Colton Buchanan, Ethan Connor Buchanan, and Bentley James Hines.
Services will be delayed while she waits for her husband of 77 years and love of 83 years -Donald.
She will be cremated according to her wishes at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Lynnhaven Chapel. Lois had wished that in lieu of flowers that donations go to the American Orchid Society tagged for conservation, education, and research. Go to aos.org
. Select "Donate" on the top menu. Follow the prompts to start the donation process. Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com