Lois Virginia Buchanan
Lois Virginia Buchanan (Shier) passed away on September 9, 2020 from complications of an infection while hospitalized in Virginia Beach, Va. She was swaddled in the love of her family and friends as she began her final journey. She will be so deeply missed as we all work through our heartbreak.

She is survived by her loving husband, CDR Donald James Buchanan, USN Ret ; daughter, Donna Lynn Buchanan; son, David James Buchanan; two grandchildren: Brian Geoffrey Buchanan and Maryrose Lynn Buchanan Hines; and three great-grandchildren: Alexander Colton Buchanan, Ethan Connor Buchanan, and Bentley James Hines.

Services will be delayed while she waits for her husband of 77 years and love of 83 years -Donald.

She will be cremated according to her wishes at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Lynnhaven Chapel. Lois had wished that in lieu of flowers that donations go to the American Orchid Society tagged for conservation, education, and research. Go to aos.org. Select "Donate" on the top menu. Follow the prompts to start the donation process. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Hms/Lynnhaven Ch & Crematory
3600 Virginia Beach Blvd
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
(757) 463-0150
