Lola Mae Birch, 88, passed away, Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at her home. She was born in Rumbley, Maryland on March 18, 1931 to the late, Philip and Louise Parks Meredith. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Edward Birch, Jr. Both were longtime members of Collinswood Baptist Church.
She is survived by her children, Carol Smith (Dennis), Tina Martin (John), Timothy Birch, Tony Birch, and Donald Birch; grandchildren, Amy Odom and Allison Odom; great grandson, Christopher Dolloff; and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend special thanks to Cynthia Small and Melisa Andrews for their compassion and care.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 AM on Monday, December 23, 2019 at the Sturtevant Funeral Home Portsmouth Blvd Chapel. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 22, 2019