Lola OLena (Lena) Karn of Virginia Beach, VA, went to be with our Lord on Saturday, June 22, 2019. She passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Wiliam (Bill) Karn and Alf Josefsen. Lena was the daughter of the late Bertha Zibula and Grantham Berry of Elizabeth City, NC. Lena retired from a career in retail before volunteering at the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Museum. Devoted, selfless, and loving are all words that could describe Lena. She left lasting memories on the hearts of everyone she met. Lena enjoyed staying in contact with her Norwegian relatives, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, gardening, the beach, crafting, sewing, traveling and crocheting. Lena is survived by her daughter Petra Harkins of Ocean Park, WA, her son Randy Karn and his wife Patti Karn of Herndon, VA, her daughter Kathy Cunningham and her husband John Cunningham of Virginia Beach, VA. She is also survived by her sister Marie Cartwright of Elizabeth City, NC, and four grandchildren; Kristen Yocum of Erie, PA, Stephen Karn of Parrish, FL, Kelly Sahady of Ashburn, VA and Ryan Swink, of Leesburg VA, their spouses and 12 great-grandchildren. The family will receive visitors on Friday, June 28, 2019, 6:30 - 8:00 p.m. at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 6329 E Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk, VA 23502. Funeral services will be on Saturday, June 29, 2019, 12:00 noon at Providence Presbyterian Church, 5497 Providence Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23464, with a Celebration-Of-Life to follow. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Evelyn's Wildlife Refuge (www.evelynswildliferefuge.org) in her memory. Lena shared their mantra of providing shelter and care to all injured, sick, and orphaned wildlife native to Virginia. Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 26, 2019