The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
Norfolk, VA 23502
757-455-2838
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
6329 E Virginia Beach Blvd
Norfolk, VA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Providence Presbyterian Church
5497 Providence Rd
Virginia Beach, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lola Karn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lola Olena Karn

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lola Olena Karn Obituary
Lola OLena (Lena) Karn of Virginia Beach, VA, went to be with our Lord on Saturday, June 22, 2019. She passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Wiliam (Bill) Karn and Alf Josefsen. Lena was the daughter of the late Bertha Zibula and Grantham Berry of Elizabeth City, NC. Lena retired from a career in retail before volunteering at the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Museum. Devoted, selfless, and loving are all words that could describe Lena. She left lasting memories on the hearts of everyone she met. Lena enjoyed staying in contact with her Norwegian relatives, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, gardening, the beach, crafting, sewing, traveling and crocheting. Lena is survived by her daughter Petra Harkins of Ocean Park, WA, her son Randy Karn and his wife Patti Karn of Herndon, VA, her daughter Kathy Cunningham and her husband John Cunningham of Virginia Beach, VA. She is also survived by her sister Marie Cartwright of Elizabeth City, NC, and four grandchildren; Kristen Yocum of Erie, PA, Stephen Karn of Parrish, FL, Kelly Sahady of Ashburn, VA and Ryan Swink, of Leesburg VA, their spouses and 12 great-grandchildren. The family will receive visitors on Friday, June 28, 2019, 6:30 - 8:00 p.m. at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 6329 E Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk, VA 23502. Funeral services will be on Saturday, June 29, 2019, 12:00 noon at Providence Presbyterian Church, 5497 Providence Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23464, with a Celebration-Of-Life to follow. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Evelyn's Wildlife Refuge (www.evelynswildliferefuge.org) in her memory. Lena shared their mantra of providing shelter and care to all injured, sick, and orphaned wildlife native to Virginia.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
Download Now