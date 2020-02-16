|
|
Lola Terrol Howard celebrated her final sunset on January 31 passing in the early hours of February 1, 2020 in Savannah GA. Born at home in rural Maine, Lola grew into an adventurous and daring young woman. After receiving a scholarship to a private prep school, Lola went on to earn a Masters in Education.
Lola had a bit of gypsy in her soul, and lived in diverse locales from Vermont, New Hampshire, Colorado, California, DC, Virginia, Florida and Georgia to France and Australia.
Lola loved horses, sailing and her Havanese, Trouble. Left to cherish and celebrate memories of Lola are her sons Kenneth Howard and Scott Howard, grandsons Christopher Howard and Adrian Howard, and many friends worldwide. We all wish you clear skies and smooth sailing, Lola.
In lieu of flowers, Lola's friends and family are encouraged to raise a gin and tonic and toast the sunset. A memorial service will be planned soon.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 16, 2020