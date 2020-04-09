|
Lolita Gatpandan Fontanilla, 78, went to be with the Lord on April 8, 2020. She was born in Mendez, Cavite, Philippines to the late Gabriel & Fidela Gatpandan. Lolita will join her grandson, Aquinas Donelson, and her four siblings in heaven.
Lolita was a member of St. Matthews Catholic Church in Virginia Beach, serving as an usher. She enjoyed shopping and cooking. She opened her home to all her family and loved her grandchildren immensely.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 47 years, Ernesto B. Fontanilla; her son, Eric Fontanilla & wife Cherlyn and their children Laney & Xander; her daughter, Dr. Evonne Fontanilla Donelson & husband Lee and their children Cooper, Harper, Griffin and Everly; along with many extended family members and friends.
A viewing will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel on Friday, April 10, 2020 from 1-5:00pm and Saturday, April 11th from 10am-8pm. The Funeral Mass and burial will be private. A public memorial celebration will be scheduled at a later date. Condolences and updated service information are available at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 9, 2020