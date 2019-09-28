The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Loma Powell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loma Patsy Powell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Loma Patsy Powell Obituary
Loma "Patsy" Powell, 79, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019. She was born in Portsmouth, VA and was retired from the GE plant in Suffolk and was a member of Jolliff UMC. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Nathan Powell of 51 yrs. and three brothers..

She is survived by her son, James Powell and wife Joan; a sister, Lola Fay Smith; a granddaughter, Sara Powell and a host of loving extended family and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 11AM, Tuesday, October 1, 2019 in Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel Monday evening 7 to 8 PM.

www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Loma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sturtevant Funeral Home
Download Now