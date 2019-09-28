|
Loma "Patsy" Powell, 79, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019. She was born in Portsmouth, VA and was retired from the GE plant in Suffolk and was a member of Jolliff UMC. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Nathan Powell of 51 yrs. and three brothers..
She is survived by her son, James Powell and wife Joan; a sister, Lola Fay Smith; a granddaughter, Sara Powell and a host of loving extended family and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 11AM, Tuesday, October 1, 2019 in Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel Monday evening 7 to 8 PM.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 28, 2019