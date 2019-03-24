â€œLynnâ€ Holmstrom (85) passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior Sunday, March 17, surrounded by her loving family. Also known as â€œMee-Mawâ€ by her grandchildren, she lived to serve others. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who is survived by her husband James A. Holmstrom and her four children Debbie and her husband David Terry, Kimberly and her husband Sands Marshall, Jim and his wife Lisa and Jack and his wife Sharon. She was loved and adored by 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.Mee Maw lived for her family always making every visit one to remember. Everyone has fond memories of growing up in Thalia and then moving out to Lake Gaston in North Carolina. Her most recent years were spent in Harbourway at Atlantic Shores in Virginia Beach.Lynn was an incredible cook and gifted artist. She loved crafts, gardening and was also hard to beat on the golf course. The family will hold a private celebration of life event. Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary