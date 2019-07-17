Lonna Sue Crouch, age 67, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 14, 2019 in her home in Virginia Beach after battling metastatic breast cancer. She was born May 6, 1952, in Farmville Virginia, to Donald O. Crouch and Alease Crouch Huntington. She was a 1972 graduate of Princess Anne High School. She retired from the job she loved at Tidewater Community College in January due to her failing health. She received her 45-year pin shortly before her death, which she was so proud of. Lonna loved interacting with people. She was a member of Kempsville Baptist Church, where she was baptized in 1992. Lonna gave generously to the American Cancer Society, to include donating her body for research. In her spare time, she worked relays held for cancer survivors. She appreciated the encouragement and support she received from other survivors, but she especially loved the people she met. She is survived by her sisters, Marie Hamacher, Sharon Cote, Donna Rowley, Dorothy Corbett, brothers David Crouch, Robert Huntington, and many nieces and nephews.



Family, friends, and others whose lives were touched by Lonna are invited to Kempsville Baptist Church 5204 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach, Va. Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 3:00 - 5:30 p.m. to celebrate her life. Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 17, 2019