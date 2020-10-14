Lonnie Abraham Trusty was born on February 22, 1952 to Clarence and Helen Trusty (deceased) in Portsmouth, VA. He entered into eternal rest on October 8, 2020.
He leaves to mourn: son Lajuane Trusty (Aiyana), daughters Sadat Trusty Harrell (John), Tiffany Boyd (Khari), grandchildren Stephanie, Aniya, Nia and Isaiah, brothers Norris and Antonio Trusty (Theresa), sisters Taunda and Marquita Trusty, Cecilia Rowe (Michael), Linda Delk, special friend Letitia Utsey, friends Hector Baerga and Micheline Coleman, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
The funeral will be held 11 am Thursday October 15, 2020 at J.T Fisher Funeral Services 1248 N. George Washington Hwy Chesapeake, VA 23323. Viewing and visitation will be 4 to 7pm Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.jtffs.com
