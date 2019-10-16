The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
Burial
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:30 PM
Colonial Grove Memorial Park
Virginia Beach, VA
Lonnie Barber
Lonnie Barber Jr.

Lonnie Barber Jr. Obituary
Lonnie Barber, Jr., 86, was reunited with his Heavenly Father October 12, 2019. Lonnie was born in Gastonia, NC to the late Lonnie Barber, Sr. and Mrs. Ollie Love Barber. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Korean War. Lonnie retired as a Bus Driver with the New York City Transit Authority. He was an active member of Virginia Beach Beacon Baptist Church. Lonnie was a Harley Davidson motorcyclist enthusiast.

He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Alice E. Barber; children, Sylvia Wilson (Jerome), Jeffrey Barber (Michelle), Lonnie Barber (Dawn), Wayne Eley, Annette Fobbs, Andrea Fobbs, Audra Fobbs, Shawn Fobbs (Debbie), Ebony Barber, Mikel Fuller and Nathaniel Fuller; his brother, John Barber (Ruby); and many, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family and friends. When Lonnie entered the gates of heaven he was greeted by his parents; as well as his children, Ronald Barber, Ceasar Eley and Barry Barber; and his siblings, Swannie Singletary and Charles Barber.

The family will receive friends on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake. A service to celebrate his life will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Gordon Ellsworth officiating. Military Honors will follow to honor his faithful service to his country. The family invites you to join them for a reception at the funeral home at the conclusion of the service. For those who would like to attend Lonnie will be laid to rest at Colonial Grove Memorial Park, Virginia Beach at 2:30 p.m. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service and to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 16, 2019
