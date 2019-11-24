|
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Lonnie C. Murphy, 85. He transitioned during the early morning hours of November 20, 2019, at the Bon Secours Maryview Heart Center in Portsmouth, VA. He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Ruth Virginia Stephens Murphy. He is survived by a son, Elder Joel Murphy (Dorothy) of Chicago, IL, a daughter, Valerie Murphy-Point (Wendell) of Suffolk, VA, a brother, Theodore Murphy (Annie) of Chesapeake, VA, a sister, Marie Travis (Ron) of Silver Spring, MD, a granddaughter, Sarah Murphy of Chicago, IL, a brother-in-law, Herman L. Stephens (Ruth) of Swan Point, MD, a sister-in-law, Shirley Murphy of Franklin, VA, a devoted friend and neighbor, Ronnie Latinville of Chesapeake, VA, and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mr. Murphy retired from the U.S. Air Force in 1975. Afterwards, he worked and retired from federal service; first serving as a Norfolk Naval Shipyard Police Officer, and later serving as a Materials Expeditor at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth, VA.
Mr. Murphy attended Union Bethel Baptist Church in Chesapeake, VA until his health declined.
Mr. Murphy's homegoing service will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church, 30188 Shiloh Road, Boykins, VA 23827.
Prior to the service, viewing will be held at Shiloh Baptist Church, 30188 Shiloh Road, Boykins, VA 23827 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
Elvin Vaughan Funeral Services in Franklin, VA is officiating.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 24, 2019