Lonnie Thomas Barnes Jr. affectionately known as Jack was born on June 3, 1920 in Norfolk, Virginia. He passed on May 15, 2019 in Wilmington, North Carolina in the presence of loving family members. Lonnie, a life-long member of St Johnâ€™s AME Church, was active in the Church from an early age. Lonnie was educated in the public schools of the City of Norfolk, VA. He attended J. C. Price Elementary School and Booker T. Washington for both Jr. High and High School where he graduated in January of 1937. Upon graduation from high school, Lonnie enrolled in the Norfolk Division of Virginia Union College (now Norfolk State University) until 1939. Upon leaving college Lonnie gained employment at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard and became an apprentice in the shipyardâ€™s machinist apprentice program until 1944. It is during these years at the shipyard that he met the person who would later become his life-long companion, sole mate, best friend, partner and wife, Florence Mildred Palmer. Lonnie joined the United States Navy on May 20, 1944 and served until February 23, 1946. Lonnie pursued a career in the Post Office as a manager first by taking and passing the supervisory exam with the highest score amongst his peers in 1961. Lonnie is survived by his wife Florence Palmer Barnes, two sons, Lonnie Thomas Barnes III and wife Carol Barnes, and Barry Milton Barnes and wife Michelle Swain Barnes, nine grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, his two sisters Lois Barnes Archer and Maxine Barnes, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends across generations. Funeral Services will be held 12p Tuesday, May 21 in St. John AME. Graves Funeral Home Handling Arrangements. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 21, 2019