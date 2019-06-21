Ms. Lora Raney - Ellis passed away at her Virginia Beach home on June 19, 2019, after a lengthy and hard-fought battle with cancer. Lora was born in Cullman, Alabama, on March 26, 1952, to Marion Rushing Raney and James D. Raney. She was a graduate of Boardman High School in Boardman, Ohio.



Lora became a cosmetologist immediately following high school and has worked in this profession over the last almost 50 years. Lora and Bud (Charles) Ellis were married 12 years ago. They had originally met back in the 70â€™s, but had gone their separate ways finding themselves drawn back together again in 2007, when they married.



Lora is predeceased by her Mother and Father, and recently by her oldest sister, Shlotta Hall of Norfolk, VA. Left to cherish her memory is her husband Bud Ellis. She is also leaving behind three sisters who will miss her dearly; Belinda Raney, Debra Crider, and Cynthia Price (Fred) of Virginia Beach, Virginia. There are also nieces and nephew galore and great nieces and nephews as well, that will miss the aunt that gave most all of them their first haircut.



There will be a memorial service to honor Lora at Kempsville Church on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. The church is located at 4422 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach, VA. Refreshments will be offered after the service.



In lieu of flowers, if you would like to you may make a donation to St. Judes Children Hospital.



Condolences may be left for the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.