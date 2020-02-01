|
Lore Degen, 82 years old, passed on January 24, 2020. Lore was born in Oelixdorf, Germany and lived the past 40 years in Virginia Beach. Over her life, Lore was a citizen of Germany, Canada and the USA. Married to Gunther for 62 years, she was the proud Mother of Michael (Karen) & Gordon (Dorte), grandmother to Amanda (Josh), Ryan (Lindsay), Breeze and Sarah and great-grandmother to Blaine, Violet, Lyla, Olivia, and Sophie. Lore was an avid golfer and a very good tennis player; she enjoyed the camaraderie of her many Virginia Beach tennis friends. She loved to travel and saw much of the world with her devoted husband. A lover of music, she could often be found sitting at her piano playing her favorite songs. In lieu of flowers or cards, donations can be made to the .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 1, 2020