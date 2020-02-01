Home

Lore Degen, 82 years old, passed on January 24, 2020. Lore was born in Oelixdorf, Germany and lived the past 40 years in Virginia Beach. Over her life, Lore was a citizen of Germany, Canada and the USA. Married to Gunther for 62 years, she was the proud Mother of Michael (Karen) & Gordon (Dorte), grandmother to Amanda (Josh), Ryan (Lindsay), Breeze and Sarah and great-grandmother to Blaine, Violet, Lyla, Olivia, and Sophie. Lore was an avid golfer and a very good tennis player; she enjoyed the camaraderie of her many Virginia Beach tennis friends. She loved to travel and saw much of the world with her devoted husband. A lover of music, she could often be found sitting at her piano playing her favorite songs. In lieu of flowers or cards, donations can be made to the .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 1, 2020
