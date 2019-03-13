Loren Edward Tillett, Jr., 93, passed away on March 8, 2019 with his loving family by his side in Norfolk, Virginia. He was born on September 28, 1925 in Corolla, North Carolina to the late Esmeralda and Loren E. Tillett, Sr. Mr. Tillett served in the U.S. Army during WWII and again during the Korean War. He was proud of his service and the time that he spent as a civilian supporting the armed forces while employed at Norfolk Naval Air Station. His 30-plus years as an aviation specialist in rigging and hydraulics for many of the Navyâ€™s fighter aircraft and highly specialized watercraft earned him recognition among his peers, colleagues and Navy leadership. Mr. Tillett was committed to his church family at East Coast Gospel Lighthouse. He was an active leader, mentor and musician for more than 70 years and was responsible for the ongoing success and growth of the congregation in Norfolk and across the United States. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Shirley Shaver Tillett; sons Loren Edward Tillett, III (Anne) and Ronald Lee Tillett (Tina); grandchildren Jennifer Loren Tillett, Christopher Ryan Tillett (Katlyn), Allison Leigh Tillett Brown (Randy), and Robert Daniel Tillett (Belen); and great-grandson Rylan Jace Tillett. He is also survived by three of his sisters; Esmeralda Tillett Watson (Don), Merle Tillett Hale and Lioma Tillett Johnston (Johnny). The family will receive friends and family on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home, 601 N. Witchduck Rd., Virginia Beach, VA 23462. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Rosewood Memorial Park. You may offer your condolences and share memories at www.kellumfuneralhome.com. Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to either the Loren Edward Tillett, Jr. Endowed Scholarship in Seminary and Religious Studies at Christopher Newport University or the East Coast Gospel Lighthouse building fund. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary