1/1
Reverend Loren William Gould
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Loren's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Reverend Loren William Gould, 92, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on September 3, 2020.

Born in Bible Grove, IL, he was the son of the late Harmon E. and Mary E. Gould. He served the Lord in his capacity as pastor in the Church of the Nazarene for more than 40 years.

In addition to his parents, Rev. Gould was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Annie Lorane Gould and brother, Lewis Gould. Left to cherish his memories are a daughter, Dr. Roxanne Perryman; son, Stephen Gould; sister, Mary Kathryn Seay; two brothers, Gerald Gould and wife, Orpha, and John Gould; and granddaughter, Nyssa Rayne.

The family will receive friends at the Tidewater Central Church of the Nazarene, 5514 Parliament Drive, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 on Thursday, Sept. 10, from 2 to 3 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. at the church. The committal service will be held at Sherwood Memorial Park, 1250 E Main St, Salem, VA 24153 on Saturday, Sept. 12, at 11 a.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot from Sep. 6 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Calling hours
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Tidewater Central Church of the Nazarene
Send Flowers
SEP
10
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Tidewater Central Church of the Nazarene
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Committal
11:00 AM
Sherwood Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA 24212
(276) 628-2131
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved