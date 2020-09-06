Reverend Loren William Gould, 92, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on September 3, 2020.
Born in Bible Grove, IL, he was the son of the late Harmon E. and Mary E. Gould. He served the Lord in his capacity as pastor in the Church of the Nazarene for more than 40 years.
In addition to his parents, Rev. Gould was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Annie Lorane Gould and brother, Lewis Gould. Left to cherish his memories are a daughter, Dr. Roxanne Perryman; son, Stephen Gould; sister, Mary Kathryn Seay; two brothers, Gerald Gould and wife, Orpha, and John Gould; and granddaughter, Nyssa Rayne.
The family will receive friends at the Tidewater Central Church of the Nazarene, 5514 Parliament Drive, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 on Thursday, Sept. 10, from 2 to 3 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. at the church. The committal service will be held at Sherwood Memorial Park, 1250 E Main St, Salem, VA 24153 on Saturday, Sept. 12, at 11 a.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
