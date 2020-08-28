1/
Lorence R. Osmunson III
1945 - 2020
Lorence "Ozzie" Roger Osmunson, III, 75, died after a short illness on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Virginia Beach General Hospital. He was born January 22, 1945, in Brooklyn, NY, the son of Lorence R. and Etta Mae (Phillips) Osmunson. Ozzie graduated from Norview High School, class of 1963. Following graduation, he served with the U.S. Navy as a Submariner for 6 years. Ozzie filled his lifelong calling as a Fire Fighter. He retired in 1996 after 25 years with the Civil Service Fire Department aboard Norfolk Naval Base. He most recently retired in January 2020 from Dante Valve of CA. Ozzie loved his community. Within the past few years, he had begun to take a more active role in his local synagogue, Kehillat Bet Hamidrash, Kempsville Conservative Synagogue and held a position on their board until his passing. Ozzie finished his Citizen's Police Academy with the Virginia Beach Police Department this month. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Jimmy. Surviving in addition to his wife, Hedy (Massey), are his daughter, Rebecca Harper and her husband Michael, of Hanford, CA and his son Shneur Steven Osmunson and his wife Rina, of Chicago, IL; five grandchildren, Malka, Zack, Menachem Mendel, Shayna Bryna, and Yaakov. Ozzie also leaves one brother, Robert Osmunson (Patricia) and three sisters, Susan (Hal), Debbie, and Gale, as well as many nieces and nephews. The graveside service will be Friday, August 28 at 1:00 pm. Please contact Altmeyers for time. The family will be sitting Shiva at home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Graveside service
01:00 PM
