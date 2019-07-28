|
Age 89, of Va. Beach passed away peacefully on July 22, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Wilmar M. Jones and her husband of 10 years, Col. Dana L. Thomason, Ret. She is survived by her three daughters: Robin Parrett, Sandy Garcia-Tunon (Alvaro) and Janet Zitt (Mike); sister: Pam Gordon (Buddy); 5 grandchildren: Kimberly Paige, Thomas Parrett (Alexis), Anna Deck (Dan), Melissa Rogers (Dillon) and Nicole Garcia-Tunon; 3 great grandchildren and nieces and a nephew.
Lorene was born in Prince George County, VA and moved to Norfolk at age 16, where she graduated from Norview High School. She was a long-time active member of Thalia Lynn Baptist Church, The Kempsville Womanâ€™s Club and NARFE. Lorene was known for her outgoing personality never meeting a stranger. She could strike up a conversation with a new acquaintance and they would become life-long friends after 10 minutes. She will be greatly missed by her family and numerous friends.
The family would like to thank Kathy Hunger for her constant care and friendship these past few years and the caregivers at Marian Manor.
A memorial service will be held at Marian Manor in the Chapel in Va. Beach on Monday, July 29, at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Thalia Lynn Baptist Church, 4392 Va. Beach, Blvd., Va. Beach, VA. 23462. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 28, 2019