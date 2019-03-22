Home

age 40, was taken from us March 9, 2019. Proceeded in death by his grandparents: Paul Roberts, Loretta Roberts, Pauline Darcy. Aunt: Ethel Everett. Survived by his parents: Jackie Waller, Ricky Battle. His brothers: Michael Roberts, Brian Roberts, Webster Roberts, Jeremy Roberts, Latrell Roberts, Ono Burton Sr, Tobias Deloatch. His children: Aâ€™Khiya Martin, Destiny Roberts, Messiah Roberts and Zafar Roberts plus a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins & friends. Funeral Services will be held 12 pm at Enoch Baptist Church, 5641 Herbert Moore Road, Va Beach, Va. Viewing 10: 30 - 11:30 am.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 22, 2019
