Lorenzo C. "Bickey" Broadway
Lorenzo "Bickey" C. Broadway, 56, of Norfolk, VA passed on Saturday, May 30, 2020, who has been retired from civil service. Preceding Bickey in death are his father, Earl M. Jenkins ; older brother, Rickey G. Broadway. Left to cherish his precious memories are his wife, Angela Broadway; children, Latrice, Sherelle and Dante Robinson, Bictorius Broadway; mother, Marteen "Tina" Jenkins; step-children, Makia and Lorenzo Sumler, Sheila, Shanta and Cornelle Fields; 12 grandchildren; siblings, Debra Hooks (Kenny), Gail Mantzouranis (Pete), Quinn Jenkins (Venus); aunt, Mattie "Bea" Sims, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A viewing will be, Thursday, June 4th, 2-6pm at Metropolitan Funeral, Berkley with a graveside service, Friday, June 5th, 11:00am at Roosevelt Memorial Park in Chesapeake, VA.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
JUN
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Roosevelt Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Metropolitan Funeral Home
120 West Berkley Ave 
Norfolk, VA 23523
(757) 494-1800
