Lorenzo Henry Goganious, Jr., 71, departed this life early Monday morning, February 3, 2020. He was born May 19, 1948 in Wilmington, North Carolina. Lorenzo was a member of the Booker T. Washington High School graduating class of 1966, and he received his BS Degree in Business Administration/Management from Norfolk State University. He was owner and Principle Broker for Realty Specialists. His beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of his devoted wife of 50 years, Bettie Goganious; his children: Keith (Ingrid) Goganious of Accokeek, MD; Jacqueline Owens (Donnie) of Chesapeake, VA; Lorenzo "LG" (Miriam) Goganious III of Virginia Beach, VA; five grandchildren: Charlie "CB" Banks V, Avery Owens, Simone Goganious, Lorenzo Goganious IV, and Lauren Goganious; sister, Barbara (Ike) Munden of Virginia Beach, VA. A wake service will be held Friday, February 7, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Berkley from 5:00pm - 7:00pm. Homegoing Celebration will be held, 12 noon Saturday, February 8, 2020 at New Hope Church of God in Christ, 3232 Brest Avenue, Norfolk, VA. Interment will be 12 noon, Monday, February 10, 2020 at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, 6309 E. Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk, VA.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 6, 2020