Loretta Christine Jensen, 91, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Loretta was born April 15th, 1928 to Knud and Florence Jensen in Philadelphia, PA. She was a proud graduate of Philadelphia Girls High School.
Loretta loved her family, her church, and her friends. She was a faithful member of the Red Hats. Loretta had a passion for knitting and her love of reading was something that she passed on to her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her parents, her sister, Marion McColligan, and her beloved son, Edward K. Geschwantner. She will be greatly missed by her daughters, Janet Thomas, Chris Geschwantner, and Joan Gill as well as her five grandchildren, Janette Taranto, Maria Gardner, Michael Ragsdale, Katherine Gray and Michelle Thomas. Additionally, she leaves behind five great grandchildren.
Services will be held on Sunday, February 2nd, at 2 pm at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 5181 Singleton Way, Virginia Beach, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 29, 2020