Loretta Stevens, loving mother, grandmother and sister, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 10th. She was a Norfolk native, a graduate of Granby High School â€˜67 and a graduate of DePaul Hospital's School of Radiology â€˜70. She leaves behind her daughter, Rebecca Brown of Newport News, two grandsons, Logan Brich of Virginia Beach and Zachary Brich of Richmond, and her brother Robert "Bobby" Goodwin of Louisville, KY. The family wishes to thank the staff at Norfolk Health & Rehabilitation Center for their tremendous care during her stay. A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations to the American Heart Association
be made.