Loretta M. Riccio died peacefully at her home in Virginia Beach at the age of 82.
She is survived by her husband of sixty years, Ronald, three children; James, Maureen, Kevin, and daughter in-law Amy, her three grandchildren; Alison, Michael, and Kia.
She was born and raised in Garden City, NY. Graduated from State University of NY at Cortland with a degree in elementary education and was also a member of the Nu Sigma Chi Sorority. Loretta was a devoted kindergarten teacher in the West Islip Public Schools for 25 years.
Upon retirement, the family relocated to Virginia Beach where they enjoyed family and made many close friends. Loretta was very active in her community as a member of the Princess Anne Garden Club, the Daughters of the American Revolution, and dear to her heart, the Galilee Episcopal Church.
She will be greatly missed by all those whose lives she has touched. A viewing will be held on Friday, October 4th between 6:00pm-8:00pm at the Altmeyer Funeral Home at 1801 Baltic Ave.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, October 5th at the Galilee Episcopal Church 3928 Pacific Ave.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 3, 2019