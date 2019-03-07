Loretta Marshall, 80, was taken to Heaven on the Wings of Angels on March 5. Loretta was the daughter of the late Charlie and Iris Willis. Together with her husband of 57 years, Billy Marshall, they raised 3 boys, Mark, Randy, and Brandon. They also had 5 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren: Matthew, Brandon Jr., Brian, Amber, Jonathan, Haydon, Brooklyn, and Lucas.Loretta gave her life to Jesus at age 29. She started everyday reading her Bible, and her life was an incredible testament to God's Promises, Power, and Grace. Loretta was diagnosed with Stage 4 Ovarian Cancer in 2012. For 6 years, 30 chemo treatments, several surgeries, Loretta stayed focused on caring for her family. Home cooked meals were the norm, and everyone was served by her before she would sit at the table. Loretta refused to ruin today's blessings with tomorrow's troubles. She lived by God's word, and God gave her the power and strength to be happy and make wonderful memories for all of us, despite the fact that she was terminally ill. Loretta had a bucket list, but the only thing in it was helping others and leading them to Christ. Her joy in life was a product of her faithful service to our Lord. Her strength, through God's power, has been an inspiration to all that knew her. I encourage anyone with cancer especially Ovarian and Esophageal, to read her posts at https:csn.cancer.org/search/node/lorettamarshall . Her posts have and will continue to help thousands with cancer have strength, hope, and direction. Today she is with Jesus. Surrounded by all in her family that accepted Jesus as their Lord and Savior. That wonderful promise brings us joy as we mourn her absence. Loretta's last words were "I love you". That is the same message God has for us all. Thanks for all your Love, Devotion, and Godly example....We will see you again...A visitation will be held Friday, March 8, at 11 AM, followed by a funeral services at 1 PM at Woodlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens, 6329 E Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk, VA 23502. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodlawnnorfolk.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary