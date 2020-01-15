|
Lori M. Tyson started her new life on January 11, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her family. Originally from the Hampton Roads area, Lori is remembered as a strong woman of deep Christian faith, a devoted mother, and an adoring grandmother. She was preceded by her father John Parker and her sister Stephanie Cheshire. She is survived by her mother Mary Lou Parker-Everton, her children Meredith, Tyler and Blake, their spouses, and her beloved granddaughters Nora & Elle. There will be a celebration of life held at First Presbyterian Church located at 820 Colonial Ave. in Norfolk on Friday, January 17th at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, consider visiting her Go Fund Me page for more information about a meaningful donation.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 15, 2020