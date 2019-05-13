Lorie Ann Barnhill (nÃ©e MÃ¼ehlbrad), beloved wife and mother, and the light and life of the Barnhill family, died unexpectedly Saturday, May 4th in Bangkok, Thailand. She was 60 years old. Born on Dec. 15th, 1958 in Genera, Ohio, Lorie was the daughter of The Rev. Luther A. and Marjorie MÃ¼ehlbrad. She was raised in a large and loving family in Galion Ohio. Blessed with a towering intellect, Lorie was a 1977 salutatorian graduate of Galion High School, earning full academic scholarships to attend the Ohio State University, where she graduated, cum laude, with a BS in Allied Medicine, School of Respiratory Therapy. Her romance with her husband Paul traces back to their days as students at the Ohio State University, where they met as freshmen, became engaged at the beginning of their senior years, and married upon graduation in 1981. They celebrated their thirty-seventh anniversary last June. Lorie was utterly devoted to her two children: Emily ReneÃ© Barnhill and Nathaniel Paul Countryman MÃ¼ehlbrad Barnhill. In them she instilled and inspired a zest for life and learning, and creating with selfless love, a nurturing environment, in which they thrived. A resident of Virginia Beach for over a quarter century, Lorie served the community as a licensed physical therapy assistant at DePaul Hospital Transitional Care Center. She was dedicated to her family, friends, and community. She was always there, whether in good times or bad, to lend a helping hand. In Virginia Beach she volunteered for her local church. Most recently in her resident town of Sneads Ferry, NC, Lorieâ€™s volunteer work included routine shifts at both a food pantry and an animal shelter. Lorie possessed an adventurous soul, traveling the globe on many occasions. She enjoyed hiking, cycling, rock climbing, and camping. Above all, she loved being with her entire family whenever possible. Lorie is survived by her husband, Paul Barnhill, her daughter Emily ReneÃ© Barnhill, her son Nathaniel Paul Barnhill, her sisters Cheryl Chrysler, Denise King and Amy Beale, and her brother David MÃ¼ehlbrad. A celebration of Lorieâ€™s life will be held at her church home â€" Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 3900 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach, Va. on Saturday, May 18th. Visitation will be from 9 -1 0 am, with services commencing at 10:30. A luncheon will follow the service at the church. On Sunday, May 19th, Lorie will be released on the wind on Ravens Roost Overlook, on the Blue Ridge Parkway, south of Waynesboro, VA. All are welcome to attend. (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Attraction_Review-g57920-d5042736-Reviews-Raven_s_Roost_Overlook-Lyndhurst_Virginia.html) In lieu of flowers: donations can be made to one (or all) of the following organizations in loving memory of Lorie: Lutheran World Relief: https://lwr.org SMILE: https://www.smileasier.org National Multiple Sclerosis Society: https://www.nationalmssociety.org Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 13, 2019