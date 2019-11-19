|
Lorilee Hoover Robinson, 93, died unexpectedly on November 16, 2019. She was born on June 6, 1926 in Kansas City, Missouri. She was the daughter of the late Halbert Hadley Hoover and Denza Gallett. She was preceded in death by her dear husband, Herbert (Herby) Dennis Robinson, as well as her sister, Pat Hoover Shannon and her brother, Homer Halbert Hoover.
Lorilee loved life and always had to be on the go. She loved her family, including her son, Dennis Ray Robinson (Tanya), and two daughters, Nancy Annette Woolery (John), and Glory Jean Bond (Dale). But the true loves of Lorilee's life were her grandchildren and great grandchildren: Chad Alan Polhamus, Robin Bond Tolbert (Jeff), Krystle Lauren Woodward, Kelley Lena Russell (Jon); and her great grandchildren, Lena Abigal Woodward, Cash Tyson Tolbert, and Luke Edward Russell. She also enjoyed spending time with her great friends, Michiko and Beth.
A visitation will be held at Altmeyer Funeral Home-Southside Chapel on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 4-6 PM.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 19, 2019