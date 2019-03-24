Lorraine Parrish went to heaven to be with Jesus on March 18, 2019. Lorraine died unexpectedly from a brain aneurysm. Lorraine was born February 23, 1959 in Portsmouth, Virginia to Hiram and Dana Overstreet. She was one of the kindest people you would ever meet. Lorraine enjoyed the simple pleasures in life, her day began with a cup of coffee and bible devotions. Her wonderful sons, Charles and Andrew Parrish to whom she was devoted, and her entire family will miss her every day. Lorraine worked for her brother-in-law Mack Brown, as an Accountant, for 25 years. She was more like a sister than a sister-in-law to Mack and he was more like a big brother to her. Lorraine will be missed by the many clients that she has worked with over the years. She was well-known for her kindness and patient assistance.Lorraine was a loving Mother, daughter, sister and friend. Left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Charles Parrish (Chloe) and Andrew Parrish, three sisters, Laura Padgett (Dennis), Loretta Brown (Mack), Mary Overstreet (Jeff), a brother John Overstreet (Amy), her mother and father and many nephews and nieces. The family will hold a private celebration of Lorraineâ€™s life.In lieu of flowers, a donation in honor of Lorraine may be made to the Union Mission in Norfolk, Virginia.Condolences to: www.sturtevantfuneralhome.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary