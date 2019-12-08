|
On Saturday, November 30th, 2019, Lorraine Ash, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away at the age of 100 from natural causes.
She was born in Wausau, Wisconsin and was predeceased by her parents, Edwin and Cora (Ellenbecker) Hunger; her brother, Harlan Hunger; and her husband, Lt. Colonel Allie Paul Ash. During her husbands years on active duty they lived in many places in the US and England and finally settled in Northern Virginia where they both worked for the Defense Department. After her husbands death in 1982, she moved to Virginia Beach. She was a fabulous cookie and cake baker, an accomplished knitter and crafts woman as well as an avid reader. Lorraine loved everyone she ever met and never spoke ill of anyone.
She is survived by her son, Allie Paul Ash, Jr. (Ellen); 3 grandchildren, Phillip Ash (Elizabeth) Meredith Kirkpatrick (Brian) and Brad Ash (Elyse); and 5 great grandchildren, Andrew and Alex Ash, Dylan and Kiernan Kirkpatrick and Abigail Ash.
A funeral service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a future date. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 8, 2019