Lorraine Brinkley Skeeter accepted the call from labor to reward on Friday, November 22, 2019. Born in Suffolk, Virginia, Lorraine Skeeter was well known in the Tidewater Area, and was an outstanding citizen of Suffolk and the surrounding areas.
She served on the Suffolk School Board as chairman and member for over 25 years and represented these citizens on numerous boards and projects. She was recognized by numerous organizations for her outstanding service. As Director of the STOP Organization Vocational School and other programs. She developed and implemented numerous programs for the needy. As chair and member of the Suffolk School Board she guided the renovation and construction of nine new schools, and the renovation of several. Under her leadership Suffolk Schools made remarkable educational improvements and national recognition.
Lorraine is survived by her husband, Aubrey M. Skeeter, daughter-Donna Lewter (Ronald), 5 grandchildren, Tionna Fulgham (Jamie), Damecia Faulk (Mario), Durrell Skeeter, Jaleesa Ricks (Emilio), and Dominiqua Skeeter, 4 great grandchildren, Derion, Nyla, Nia and Aubrey; sister, Lillian Brinkley; brother, John H. Brinkley (Dorothy), and numerous other relatives and friends.
A LINK, Incorporated's Memorial Service will be held at Crocker Funeral Home, Friday, November 29th at 4:00 p.m. followed by the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated's Ivy Beyond the Wall Ceremony at 5:00 p.m.
A Celebration of life will be Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Mt. Ararat Christian Church, 1860 Airport Road, Suffolk, VA 23434. She will be laid to rest in Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Cemetery. Professional services with dignity have been entrusted to Crocker Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 27, 2019