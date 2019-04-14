|
Lorraine Denney Byers, 99, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away April 10, 2019.Born in Norfolk, VA, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Vera Denney. She was a retired Clerk from the Princess Anne County Clerkâ€™s Office.Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Eugene â€œBuddyâ€ Byers and her son, George Robert Byers. Left to cherish her memory: her daughter, Peggy Joyce Byers and grandchildren, John Andrew Byers (Elizabeth) and George RamÃ³n Byers.Arrangements are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Lorraineâ€™s name to the charity of oneâ€™s choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 14, 2019