PORTSMOUTH- Lorraine Barclay passed away May 3, 2019. Born Feb. 11, 1927 in Portsmouth, she was a lifelong resident of Portsmouth. Mrs. Barclay was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Robert Clifford Barclay III; and parents, Burrell F. and Winnie C. Eason. She was a 1944 Â½ graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and attended Madison College, Harrisonburg (now JMU), for two years. Lorraine loved flowers, herbs, music and reading. Her favorite pastimes included herb gardening, bird watching, genealogy, and touring historical sites in the U.S., Europe and the Far East. Lorraine was active in the Womenâ€™s Club of Portsmouth, D.A.R. Fort Nelson Chapter, and St. Johnâ€™s Episcopal Church in Portsmouth. She loved her family and her Lord and Savior.A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Lorraine is survived by her son, Robert C. Barclay IV and wife Bonnie Scott; and grandsons, Cole Scott Barclay and Hugh Eason Barclay.Her family wishes to thank the staff at Lake Prince Woods, Home Instead Senior Care, and especially Sue Lloyd, for the compassionate care they provided to Lorraineâ€™s in her final months.A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 9, at 2 PM in St. Johnâ€™s Episcopal Church in Portsmouth. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel on Wednesday from 6-8 PM. Contributions may be made to St. Johnâ€™s Episcopal Church or the D.A.R. Fort Nelson Chapter. www.SturtevantFH.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 5, 2019