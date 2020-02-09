|
|
age 97, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 7, 2020. Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold; her brother, Jack; and son-in-law, Andy. She is survived by her daughters, Diane Wagner (Alan), Barbara Edwards (Kendall) and Sharon Trimmer; along with her grandchildren, Karen, Lauren, Melissa, Brittany, Aaron; and her five great grandchildren. She worked at the Ration Board for three years during World War II and was employed for 22 years at De Paul Hospital in Norfolk. After retiring she and Arnold moved to Richmond where she became an active member of Temple Beth-El. Lorraine is remembered by her family as a devoted mother and wife. Lorraine will be deeply missed by all who knew her. A funeral ceremony will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, February 10 at Bliley's- Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond, VA 23230. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 P.M. at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to , http://www.cancer.org/.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 9, 2020