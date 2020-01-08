|
Lorraine Johns, 78, of Virginia Beach, VA, died January, 3 2020.
She was born in Nanticoke, PA to the late Thomas and Catherine Shibilski. She was predeceased by her husband Ronald "Ronnie" Johns; sister Bernadene Cravitz, brothers Edward and Leonard Shibilski, and sister Irene Ruth.
Lorraine was a member of the Lady's Auxiliary of the American Legion Post 327, and the Democratic Club in Ocean View. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters Rhonda Murphy (Audie), and Jeannine Castanon; grandchildren Kristina, Lenae (Marcus), Nicole (Nick), Brittany, Amanda; and great-grandchildren Zion, Jordan, Trinity, Alex, Meadow; and brothers Joseph and Richard Shibilski. Lorraine was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend, and will be missed by all.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Bayside Chapel, 1457 Independence Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA 23455 on Friday, January 10, from 4PM - 7PM. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, January 11, at 12 noon. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 8, 2020