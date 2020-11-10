1/
Lorraine Kranc DeLong
Lorraine Kranc DeLong, 92, of Chesapeake, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 6, 2020.

Born in La Crosse, WI, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Lenora Kranc. She is also predeceased by a son, David DeLong.

Survivors include her beloved husband of 69 years, Richard Allen DeLong; children, Laura D. Neigh (Roger) and Doug DeLong (Joanna); grandchildren, Joy Knighton, Christopher Neigh, Kristina and Nicole DeLong; great-grandchildren, John, Zachary and Graham Knighton and Lincoln Neigh; as well as extended family and dear friends.

A memorial service will be conducted at 1:00 pm, Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 621 Cedar Rd., Chesapeake, VA 23322. Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
