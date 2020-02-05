Home

Lorraine Marie Conrad, 89, passed away on February 2, 2020. She was born in Danvers, Mass. to the late Armand & Helen Belanger. She was also predeceased by her husband, Bertram L. Conrad and her son Scott T. Conrad.

The family would like to thank the staff at Virginia Beach Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center for their compassion and care for Lorrain. Please consider a donation to a local charity aiding in the care and rehabilitation of the elderly.

Services will be private. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 5, 2020
