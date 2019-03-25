SUFFOLK- Lorraine Virginia Spindler Johnson went home to be with her Savior and Lord on March 23, 2019. Lorraine was born and raised in Portsmouth, Va. to Jacob H. G. Spindler (Portsmouth, VA) and Lodie Story Spindler (Perquimans County, NC). She resided in Suffolk, VA for the past twenty-five years where she was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Suffolk. Lorraine was a devoted wife of thirty-eight years to the late Wilbur L. Johnson Sr. â€œRedâ€ and loving mother to their four children: Wilbur L. Johnson Jr. (Becky), Gary M. Johnson (Michelle), Sheryl J. Blalock (Harold), and Cheri J. Toler (Todd). She was the precious â€œNannieâ€ to seventeen grandchildren: Travis Johnson, Jennifer Schneider (DJ), Christopher Johnson (Blair), Ryan Johnson (Courtney), Kyle Padgett (Sarah), Kurt Johnson (Amber), Brandon Johnson (Callie), Katie Johnson, Joshua Blalock (Ashley K.), Ashley Hutton (Adam), Brittany Casteen (Robbie), Kristen Brunner (Terry), Colby Toler, Peyton T. Brown (Dillon), Claire Toler, Paige Toler, and Cassie Toler. She was also a sweet Great-Nannie to nineteen great-grandchildren. She is survived by two brothers, Jake Spindler and Phil Spindler (Jane); and a sister-in-law Thelma Spindler; and many nephews and nieces. Lorraine is predeceased by two sisters, Charlotte S. Whitehurst (Orville) and Juanita S. Gentron; and a brother George Leslie Spindler.The family will receive visitors at 1 PM preceding the funeral service at 2 PM at First Baptist Church of Suffolk on Tuesday, March 26. Dr. Thurman Hayes will officiate the service. A family graveside service will immediately follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, Chesapeake. Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel is in charge. www.SturtevantFH.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary