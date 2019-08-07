The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Cremation & Funeral Services of Tidewater
3345 Croft St
Norfolk, VA 23513
(757) 855-0885
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church
1544 S. Battlefield Blvd.
Chesapeake, VA
View Map
Lorri Ann Ferraro, 53, of Virginia Beach, passed away on August 4, 2019. Born in Portsmouth, VA she was a lover of football, golf & the beach, but mostly her â€œpreciousâ€ grandson Spencer.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert & Dorothy Ferraro; brother, Terry Ferraro; niece, Jennifer Blais; and grandson, Lucciano Myers.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Brandon Myers and Ryan Ferraro; grandson, Spencer; sisters, Donna Hicks (Ralph) and Cathy Myers (John); brother, Robert Ferraro (Ann); nieces, Michelle Yeager and Courtney Blais; nephews, Christopher Myers and Trey, Luke & Andrew Ferraro; and several great nephews & cousins.

A memorial Mass will be held this Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church, 1544 S. Battlefield Blvd., Chesapeake, VA 23322. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the MS Society of VA. Cremation & Funeral Services of Tidewater assisted the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 7, 2019
