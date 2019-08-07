|
|
Lorri Ann Ferraro, 53, of Virginia Beach, passed away on August 4, 2019. Born in Portsmouth, VA she was a lover of football, golf & the beach, but mostly her â€œpreciousâ€ grandson Spencer.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert & Dorothy Ferraro; brother, Terry Ferraro; niece, Jennifer Blais; and grandson, Lucciano Myers.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Brandon Myers and Ryan Ferraro; grandson, Spencer; sisters, Donna Hicks (Ralph) and Cathy Myers (John); brother, Robert Ferraro (Ann); nieces, Michelle Yeager and Courtney Blais; nephews, Christopher Myers and Trey, Luke & Andrew Ferraro; and several great nephews & cousins.
A memorial Mass will be held this Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church, 1544 S. Battlefield Blvd., Chesapeake, VA 23322. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the MS Society of VA. Cremation & Funeral Services of Tidewater assisted the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 7, 2019