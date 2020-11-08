1/1
Lou Jean Jones
Mrs. Lou Jean Jones, 86, transitioned on November 3, 2020 peacefully at her home surrounded by family. She was born in Mount Airy, Georgia to Eugene Shirley and Amanda Wise Shirley. Jean was a retired Licensed Nurse from the Portsmouth Naval Medical Center. Jean was a faithful member of St. Johns A.M.E. Church and a member of the missionary board and choir. Jean was predeceased in death by her parents, Eugene Shirley, William and Amanda Keith; husband, Arthur L. Jones, Jr.; brother, Robert L. Shirley; and great granddaughter, Adrienne Kelley. Jean leaves to cherish 3 sons, Michael S. Jones (Queenie), Rodney L. Jones, Sr. (Vinzetta), and Darryl S. Jones (Stephanie); 2 brothers, Samuel Shirley and Victor Keith; 3 sisters, Deborah Mack, Linda Webb, and Constance Sosebee; 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends.

A viewing will be held from 2-8pm on Monday November 9, 2020 at Hale Funeral Home Inc. 2100 Ballentine Blvd Norfolk, VA 23504. A graveside service will be officiated by Pastor Haver Simmons at 1:00pm Tuesday at Albert G. Horton, Jr, Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, VA. www.halefuneralhome.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Viewing
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Hale Funeral Home
NOV
10
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Albert G. Horton Veterans' Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hale Funeral Home, Inc.
2100 Ballentine Blvd
Norfolk, VA 23504
757-622-2321
or

