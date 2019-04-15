The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Louie Tamayo Imson

Louie Tamayo Imson Obituary
Passed away unexpectedly on April 5th, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona.Louie was born on October 27th, 1975 in Portsmouth, Virginia to Adolfo and Milagros Imson. Most recently he was a resident of Phoenix, Arizona with his loving wife Shavonne and their fur babies. Louie often referred to his wife as â€œMi Amorâ€, and they spent the last 8 wonderful years together as husband and wife.Louie worked as a CAD Operator for Lockheed Martin and WR Systems and as an instructor of graphic design and computer animation at ITT Tech. Most recently, being only able to work from home due to residuals of an accident in 1991, Louie volunteered his time and talent with graphic design for several charitable organizations in his community. Louie was a vibrant, loving and humble man who touched the lives of so many people who would describe him as a "Saint". Louie played baseball prior to his accident and was always a devoted New York Mets fan, often traveling with his wife for games. Louie also enjoyed surfing with a non-profit organization â€œLife Rolls Onâ€, playing basketball with â€œVirginia Sun Wheelersâ€ and an active participant in the Junior National Wheel Chair Games.Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Shavonne, his mother Milagros, sister Ailleen (John, Allegra and Gabriel), brother Joel (Sophia, Brycen, and Maliyah), and his many "fur babies". Louie will also be missed by many other family members and friends.A celebration of Louie's life will take place on April 15th, 2019 at Woodlawn Funeral Home from 6-9 PM. There will be a mass at St. Gregoryâ€™s church in Virginia Beach on April 17th at 10:00 AM. Condolences can be made to Louie's family at www.WoodlawnNorfolk.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 15, 2019
